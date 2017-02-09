Happy 102nd birthday Ellen

Ellen Mason enjoyed being the centre of attention at her 102nd birthday.

Family gathered at The Brambles Rest Home, in New Longton, to celebrate with a quiet party, complete with balloons and a cake.

The mother-of-one, who has three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, was born in Mount House, Freckleton.

She left school at 14 to work in a factory as a weaver and helped her mother look after her five younger brothers.

Ellen married farmer Richard Mason in 1950 and they lived in Freckleton.

She also cared for her mum and dad until they both died. Her dad lived to be 92.

Her daughter Ellen Brookes said: “Mum enjoyed baking and would bake apple pies every week and take them on her bike to people in the village.

“She liked sewing and would always be repairing clothes for people and enjoyed riding her bicycle and going to church. She had no major illnesses and did not start to take medication until she was 100. She was even picking apples in her garden at the age of 100. She has never drank or smoked and believes in hard work and eating wholesome food.”