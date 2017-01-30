Hall new hangout for flying fruit bats

Will you be making a blind date with a colony of flying fruit bats?

Flying in from their native country of Egypt, some 38 fruit bats are the newest attraction at Ribby Hall Village in Wrea Green.

The holiday park’s new ‘Bat House’ will allow visitors to get up close to free-flying bats and experience a slice of the North African eco system.

The bat house will be a part of Ribby Hall’s ‘Wild Discovery’ area, where children can experience close encounters with a variety of animals including pigs, snakes, lizards and rabbits.

Visitors will be able to learn more about bats and their habitat. Lessons include learning about how bats fight for survival, and the perils bats face in the natural world due to climate change and habitat loss.

Neil Trickett, zoo director at Wild Discovery, said: “We are very excited to be able to offer our visitors a brand new attraction for Wild Discovery and a first for Lancashire, we are opening our new Bat House during the February half term period.

“Our visitors will be able to feel part of an African nocturnal eco system.

“As well as bats, we will be housing rodent species to be able to demonstrate how the eco system works and see how these animals live together.

“This is just one of a series of habitats we are bringing in to Wild Discovery this year”.

Entry to Wild Discovery costs £7 for adults and £6 for children, with free entry for under twos.

A family pass for a family of four costs £23,or £28 for a family of five. An annual pass to enter Wild Discovery is £30 for adults, £25 for children.