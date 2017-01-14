Half-time: Fylde 10 Hartpury College 33

Fylde conceded five tries in the first 40 minutes of this National League One encounter at the Woodlands against a Hartpury side bidding to make it 18 wins out of 18

In the process, the visitors showed just why they were in pole position to earn promotion to the Championship.

Fylde did earn some brief respite with tries by Anthony Bingham (30 minutes) and Sam Bedlow (37).

Both conversions were missed by Greg Smith.

Hartpury's dominance was there for all to see, despite the fact that they had two players sin-binned in the first half.