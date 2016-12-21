Hairdressers trim up to win festive contest

Shops and businesses across Cleveleys got into the Christmas spirit to trim up and enter a competition for the best decorations.

The winner, following a public vote, was M Hair of Victoria Road East, with the Trinity Hospice shop second and the Drip-Drop Vape Shop third. The winner gets a trophy for a year paid for out of the town’s Christmas Lights fund, managed by Coun Andrea Kay.

Jane Littlewood, from the Visit Cleveleys website which organised the competition, said: “In Cleveleys a number of small groups like the Rossall Beach Group, the Coffee and Chat group, schools, and more all overlap to create a really great community of local people who really love where they live.

“I want to get this sense of community into Cleveleys town centre so that shopkeepers and shoppers have a shared sense of ownership and pride in our town centre and work together to keep it a vibrant shopping destination for many years to come.

“The competition is a festive way of getting everyone to work together – it doesn’t cost anything over and above the trimmings which they’d normally buy and I made it easy to enter.”