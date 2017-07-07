Gym hopes to open on town’s business park

Workers based on Blackpool Business Park could soon be able to enjoy a workout in their lunch hour if proposals for a new gym get the go-ahead.

Chris Hermolle has submitted a planning application to Blackpool Council seeking permission to use the ground and first floors of Constellation House, Lockheed Court, Amy Johnson Way, as a fitness centre.

He wants to create a “boutique training studio and personal gym”.

A document accompanying the application says the building has been vacant for some time, and the proposals would bring it back into use once more.

It says in recent years, the addition of leisure facilities to business areas has grown in popularity in other towns and cities.

The design brief adds: “The growth of this service is demonstrated in Manchester, which has seen a huge growth in the last 15 years.

“Personal training, gyms and fitness studios were few and far between.

“Presently there are over 350 individuals operating in the city centre alone.”

The application will now go before town hall planners at a future date for consideration.