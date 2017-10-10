Guides prove they’re real clever clogs

Garstang Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and senior section members turned science engineers for their latest challenge.

More than 50 girls took part in the innovative Clever Cogs day, which involved a range of girl-only fun-filled activities including; building balloon towers, making slime and creating their own lava lamps..

Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Senior Section members from Garstang and the surrounding area have completed the Girlguiding North West England engineering challenge badge Clever Cogs, as part of an activity day held for the Garstang District.

The Clever Cogs badge was developed by Girlguiding North West England in conjunction with three, young female engineers at BAE systems.

The project aims to encourage girls to take a more positive view of going into STEM-based careers.

Becky Davenport, Garstang rural district commissioner said: “It’s been great to see so many of our younger members taking part in our science day!

“We hope this day will have inspired many of our girls and young women into a career that they might not have considered.”

From exploding volcanoes to mechanical hands the innovative and hands-on activities aim to encourage the girls to have fun while learning.

The challenge pack also included profiles of some of the world’s leading female scientists, to inspire the next generation of female engineers and scientists.

Evelyn Ragsdale, 16, a young leader at 1st Garstang Guides, said: “We all had a great time at the Clever Cogs day, all of the activities were really exciting and interesting – especially the slime!”

Girlguiding gives girls and young women the chance to have fun, build friendships and make a positive difference in their community.

