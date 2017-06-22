Guide dog pup Poulton named for townsfolk

A Fylde coast charity supporting the rights of blind people have thanked the people of Poulton for their generosity after they raised enough cash to train a new guide dog.

The Guide Dogs charity brought in more than £2,500 from local dog owners at various charity events last year with the help of the Poulton Partnership.

Now the money is being put to good use as one golden Labrador puppy begins his training at the Guide Dogs For The Blind Association in Atherton.

The two-month-old pup, named Poulton in recognition of the town’s generosity, will undergo two years of intense training before going on to improve the life of a blind person in the UK.

Gerald Wildish, of the Guide Dogs charity, said: “It makes a heck of a difference to a blind person’s life because the dog is their eyes, and they can get out and about.

“It’s a companion as well, but the most important thing is that it allows them to get out and about and live a normal, independent life.

“It’s fantastic that the people of Poulton have come together in a very compassionate way. They have done a marvellous job in a very short space of time. It has been a fantastic experience for all of us.”