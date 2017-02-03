Groups urged to make pitch for footie cash

Fylde sports groups are being urged to apply for grassroots funding aimed at increasing participation in football.

Delivered by the Football Foundation, Grow the Game awards grants to grassroots football clubs that wish to create new teams.

Applications are being encouraged from women and girls teams, male teams of under-14s-and-upwards and disabled teams.

Grow the Game supports football’s diversity and is designed to be inclusive of players from different genders, ethnic backgrounds, faiths, ages, sexual orientations and those with disabilities. Applications from all of these groups are being encouraged.

England manager and Football Foundation ambassador Gareth Southgate, said: “For anyone wanting to create a new grassroots football team or even start up a brand new club, Grow the Game funding is vital.

“The money can help with the fundamentals of any burgeoning club, like buying new kit or training up coaches.”

The deadline for application is Wednesday March 29. Visit www.footballfoundation.org.uk/apply/grow-the-game/.