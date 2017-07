A dazzling array of colours helped brighten up a grey summer morning on the beach, and raise tens of thousands of pounds for Trinity Hospice at the same time.

Despite heavy downpours – that stopped just in time – more than 1,400 people still took part in the annual Colour Splash at Starr Gate.

The annual Colour Splash

From 11am, people of all ages, from a well-wrapped up baby to grandparents, ran, jogged, and walked their way through clouds of colourful powder paint.

It is hoped the exciting event raised £50,000-plus.