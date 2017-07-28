Green Flag award delight for Fylde sites

Six of Fylde’s parks and green spaces have had their Green Flag Award Scheme status renewed – to the delight of tourism officials.

St Annes’ Ashton Gardens and Promenade Gardens, Fairhaven Lake, Lytham’s Lowther Gardens and town centre war memorial garden and Elswick Village Hall Gardens are among a record-breaking 1,797 parks and green spaces nationally to have this year earned the award – the recognised mark of a quality park or green space.

The awards are administered by Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Government’s Department for Communities and Local Government.

Coun Cheryl Little, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “We are absolutely delighted. We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining them to such a high standard.”

In Wyre, Poulton’s Vicarage Park, Hawthorne Park in Thornton, Wyre Estuary Country Park, Stanah and Fleetwood’s Memorial Park have all retained the award.