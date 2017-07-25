Green-fingered students strike gold in bloom contest

Great Arley School in Thornton has struck gold with a blooming wonderful display.

Pupils have been working hard for months to ensure the garden at the school in Holly Road looks its very best – and they have been rewarded with the double delight of winning gold and the section for a school of its size in the Young Wyre in Bloom awards.

Pictured is John Bell, aged 13.

It’s the culmination of steady progress in the competition for Great Arley, which followed a bronze award two years ago by gaining silver 12 month ago.

The youngsters will be presented with their prizes in a ceremony at the Wyre Civic Centre in Poulton later this year.

Teacher Emma Copeland, who has co-ordinated work on the winning display, said: “The children are thrilled and we are delighted with the progress from bronze to silver to gold and section winners.

“Led by the 30 or so members of the school’s eco-group, our pupils have been working really hard growing vegetables, recycling tyres and even making a lighthouse display using old pop bottles.

“As well as looking good, the display is a good way of learning how to help make the most of the environment.”