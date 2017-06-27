Great trek for great cause

Hospice fundraiser Janet Atkins is getting ready to lead a group on the trip of a lifetime to raise money for a cause close to her heart.

Brian House Children’s Hospice has announced its first ever charity trek to China, to take place in October next year.

Janet, who has worked at Trinity Hospice and Brian House for five years, works closely with local businesses and corporate supporters and hopes some of them will join the journey to the Great Wall.

She said: “Every day is different here and I get to meet the most amazing people who want to help support our children. Although I am involved in our own events and those our supporters organise for us, I decided it was time to take on a personal challenge and raise money to pay for a day’s care in Brian House.”

The trip lasts nine days, five of which involve walking along the Great Wall, over watchtowers and mountains, through historic battlements and to the top of the ‘Heavenly Ladder’ at Mutianyu. On one of the days, the Brian House team will each place a brick in a section of the wall currently being restored, ensuring each participant’s imprint is left on the wall for all-time.

The hospice is working with Global Adventure Challenges to organise the trek and hopes around 30 people will sign up. If every person pledges to raise enough money to pay for a day, it will make a huge difference to the hospice, which cares for around 80 children but gets only a fraction of running costs from the Government.

Janet said: “For many people – myself included – China holds a special magic and magnetism, but the best way to go and walk the Wall is to be part of a group with experienced guides. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I’m really hoping people will join me. There’s plenty of time to get fit, but you don’t have to be a super athlete because, as Confucius says, “It does not matter how slowly you go, so long as you do not stop”.

Information is available on Trinity’s website. A launch evening will take place on July 20, at the hospice.