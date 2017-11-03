GRAVE ERROR: Wyre Council set to axe ban on families placing trinkets on loved ones’ graves

Memorabilia will again be allowed in front of all Wyre graves, if a planned change in policy goes ahead.

Only the graves of people buried before February 2009 are currently allowed ornaments and trinkets – with just flowers permitted for those buried after.

But the council is planning to revise its 2008 policy because of the confusion caused by the inconsistency, a report by people and places director Mark Billington said.

Memorabilia, such as ornamental hearts, candle holders and other graveside tributes, will be allowed in the 15 inches in front of gravestones in all cases, though families have been warned that items placed elsewhere will be ‘removed immediately without notice’.

Glass will be banned, grave edging must be removable, and families have been told memorabilia could be removed for burials in adjoining graves.

The new policy said: “The council wishes to provide a safe cemetery which is an attractive place to visit. This can only be achieved with the co-operation of families. Limiting the area in front of the memorial that can be used for planting bulbs or bedding plants to 15 inches was put in place to reduce the dangers and hazards in the cemeteries.

“Following a review of the policy, it has been decided with memorabilia may be placed within 15 inches/38cm front of the headstone but must be removable and no wider than the headstone plinth.”

Objects that make noise, fast-growing shrubs, trees, and ‘offensive items’, could also be banned. A decision is expected later this week.