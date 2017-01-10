Grateful parents to raise cash for charity

A charity event in honour of a brave baby who survived a serious heart attack will take place in Blackpool.

Thomas Williams, five months, fought back from the brink after suffering a heart attack in his South Shore home.

Now safe and well back at home, his parents Kerrylee Glass and Tom Williams are now holding a fundraising event to raise money for the hospital that saved their son’s life.

The event will take place at Viva Blackpool on March 6 at 7pm, and will raise money for Alder Hey children’s charity.

There will be a performance from tribute act The Jerseys, a fashion show hosted by Jasmine’s Boutique in Fleetwood, children’s fancy dress competitions, a charity auction, live music from local act DJ Geordie, and a raffle.

Entry at the door will cost £5.