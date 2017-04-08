Grand National glory for One For Arthur (watch the race in full)

One For Arthur came from a long way back to score a famous victory for Scotland in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree today.

It was a notable triumph by the Lucinda Russell-trained stayer, the first Scottish winner since Rubstic in 1979.

The 14-1 winner was ridden by Derek Fox, who was only passed fit to ride in the race on Wednesday, winning on his first-ever National ride.

As the field came back on to the racecourse, it looked as though Blaklion had pulled into a decisive lead, but the 8-1 favourite faded.

Meantime, One For Arthur made steady progress, threading his way through the field, taking it up at the last and prevailing from Cause Of Causes, with Saint Are in third and Blaklion fourth,