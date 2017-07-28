Grab a piece of the action at library’s Big Bake-Off

Have your say

Fancy serving up a sweet treat fit to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith?

Ansdell Library is to serve up a Big Bake-Off next month – and entrants are being invited to take part.

The event in the style of the popular TV series, which is switching from the BBC to Channel 4, with Leith replacing Mary Berry as a judge, is on Saturday, August 19 from 10am to noon.

It is among a number of events organised by the Friends of Ansdell Library, whose campaign to keep the library open amid cuts by Lancashire County Council reached a successful conclusion in May with the Conservatives resuming control at County Hall.

Friends chairman Louise McLaren said: “We hope the Big Bake-Off is a big success. People can bake a cake or just come along and give some a taste.”

Details from the library on Commonside.