Golf yobs using Hall as target practice

Security measures are being stepped up at Lytham Hall after a spate of vandalism.

Smashed windows at the Georgian gem is the latest discovering a spree of damage which has left Hall officials horrified.

They believe the future of the Hall, currently undergoing a major refurbishment, could be under threat if ‘mindless destruction’ continues.

Marianne Blaauboer, activity plan officer at Lytham Hall, said: “It is so upsetting - and the incidents have been growing in intensity over the last few weeks.

“It started with bins thrown over, signs wrecked, the scarecrows in the newly-established kitchen garden decapitated and landscape features damaged.

“But more recently, we found the east lawn was being used as a driving range, with the Hall’s historic windows used for target practice.

“Around 100 balls were picked up from the lawn, and several had made their way into the house, destroying over 10 window panes in the process.

“To think that this lawn was the setting of Lytham Club Day just a few weeks ago, with thousands of people enjoying the wonderful setting.

“Now, a handful of vandals are endangering the future of Lytham’s hidden gem by causing serious criminal damage.

“The police have been informed and we’re stepping up security measures.

“Whoever has done this will be bragging about it to friends.

“We ask them to come forward and stop hiding in the shadows.

“If anyone has heard anything that may lead to the apprehension of the culprits, please get in touch with us or with the police.”

Marianne said Lytham Hall will open to the public for guided tours as usual, though some rooms may be off limits.

The Lytham Hall office can be contacted on (01253) 736652.