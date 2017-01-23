Go-ahead given for £25m Blackpool conference centre

Blackpool will get a £25m new conference centre which will give the resort a chance to bring back the major events it has missed out on in recent years.

The massive development which includes a new hotel, will allow the Winter Gardens to host up to 7,000 delegates putting it back in the big league with potential to see the return of major political conferences.

The Government has announced the project as part of its national industrial strategy a series of measures across the North West as part of a £556m cash boost for the Northern Powerhouse.

It said this would include: “A 21st century conference centre and hotel in Blackpool at the Winter Gardens – helping the town re-establish its presence as a leading conference destination.”

The conference centre plan was mooted last year when the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership began lobbying for funding for a series of projects across the county.

Work could begin later this year with a view to completing the project by spring 2019. It would be based at the Leopold Grove side of the complex and would have a double height entrance foyer, with exhibition space on the first floor.

Above this on the second floor would be a large uninterrupted space capable of hosting major conferences of up to 2,000 people complementing the existing grade II listed building's exhibition spaces and venues.

The news has been welcomed by business and community leaders across the area.

Blackpool Council leader Simon Blackburn who was part of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership team which put together the bid for cash said it was a triumph for Blackpool.

He said: "for us here in Blackpool, the icing on the cake is that we can now deliver on our plans for a £20m state of the art Conference Centre - linking the historic Winter Gardens to the new facilities it needs.

"This pulls together various strands of investment and infrastructure planning including new town centre hotels aimed at business tourists, the new tramway extension and the potential for further new restaurants and other growth around the Winter Gardens site.“This is a once in a generation opportunity, secured by collaborative working, which will alter the face of the resort forever. People can start to expect to see preparatory works on site in the late spring, as we begin the process of building Blackpool’s conferencing future.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce said: “This is significant announcement for Blackpool which is set to benefit in the years to come by re-establishing the town as a leading conference destination."