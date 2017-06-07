Glorious sun shines on village gala fun

Plenty of fancy dress and morris dancers lined the streets of Catterall as the sun shone down on the village’s annual gala.

The popular event saw hundreds of people share in the festivities as the parade made its way around the village starting at Catterall Village Hall.

Stormtrooper from Garstang Community Primary School, at the Catterall Gala.

Rev Andrew Wilkinson blessed the gala and Rev Canon Ron Greenall, opened with a speech focusing on “the three ‘C’s’ of celebration, community and commitment which dominate the spirit of Catterall Gala”.

Afterwards saw the crowning of Catterall Gala queen Catherine Kelly followed by judging of the floats and fancy dress. The village made a huge effort for the event with costumes including lions, ringmasters, Jungle Book characters, and Star Wars just some of the many on display.

There was also plenty of stalls on offer as well as a fairground and a bar.

Susan Dewhurst, gala secretary, said: “Another brilliant gala, supported by the local community. We could not have asked for better weather.”