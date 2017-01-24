Glasgow date in April for Cardle defence

Lytham boxer Scott Cardle will defend his British lightweight title in Glasgow on April 15 - with so much at stake.

Cardle does not yet know who is opponent will be for this voluntary defence, but if he wins he will take permanent possession of the Lonsdale Belt on the back of three defences.

The champion expects to know who he will be boxing in the next few days and there are a number of names in the mix.

It will take place on the under-card of the top-of-the-bill as Ricky Burns faces Julius Indongo for the World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation world super-lightweight title the SSE Hydro in the Scottish city.

Cardle said: “Winning the Lonsdale Belt is something that I have dreamed about since I was eight-years-old.

“It will mean so much to keep hold of it, before I move on to even bigger and better things.”

A number of names have been mooted for April 15, but nothing has yet been settled.

One high-profile boxer who it is unlikely to be is Luke Campbell, the former Olympic gold medallist.

Cardle said: “There has been some talk about Campbell, but I would not think it will be him. It may happen some way down the line, but not at this time.”

A couple of Scottish lightweights have also been the subject of conjecture as possible challengers to Cardle.

Charlie Flynn is a former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, but he is only a novice at this stage, having had just eight contests as a professional to date, all of them victories.

Another name mooted is Dundee’s Ronnie ‘The Shark’ Clark.

He could be ready to make the step-up to lightweight having lost in his attempt to annexe the British super-featherweight title.

He lost to Martin Joseph Ward at Wembley in November.

Cardle said: “I have defended the title three times already, but one of those defences does not count when it comes to keeping the Lonsdale Belt as it was a draw, so I need this other win in April to keep the belt.

“I have plenty of time to prepare - I am in the gym every day, but I will be in full training once I know what kind of opponent I will be fighting in Glasgow.”