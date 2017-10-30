Give a gift to others

Have your say

Hospital switchboard operator, Danielle Perrett, is determined to ensure Christmas is a time for children.

And she is hoping members of staff at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals will help her in her quest.

Danielle, who is based at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, has bought 100 shoe boxes, out of her own money, which she hopes staff will fill with gifts to send to deprived children across the world to spread the real spirit of Christmas.

The shoebox appeal is co-ordinated by Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization, who collate and ship the boxes to children in need worldwide.

This will be the third year that Danielle has been involved in the charity.

“It’s really important to me,” she said. “I think Christmas is about going out of your way for an act of kindness.

“This is a way that disadvantaged children from all over the world can benefit and receive a gift.”

Danielle said: “Nowadays a lot of kids get huge amounts of presents but there are children out there with nothing.

“If they get a box with a cuddly toy in it they are so excited.

“That’s what Christmas is really about – giving to others.”

To help Danielle in her challenge staff are asked to donate £5 to cover project costs, including shipping.

They are then asked to fill their box with such items as toys, school supplies, toiletries and clothing and secure the box with an elastic band.

The boxes need to be returned to Danielle by November 17 for delivery to the distribution point.

To get involved, call (01253) 951177 and ask for Laura Peel.