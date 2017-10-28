Girls Aloud star Cheryl spooked by a ghost during pregnancy

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has told of his and partner Cheryl's encounter with a ghost while she was pregnant with their son.

The singer said the former Girls Aloud star was too spooked to sleep in their Los Angeles home's top bedroom, because they believed a ghost was residing there.

One Direction star Payne, 24, told The Sun: "We've got a really lovely place and when Cheryl was pregnant we were out there in LA, but we've got a ghost in our top bedroom."

He added: "Cheryl wouldn't stay in the top room, being pregnant with the baby.

"I've seen lights go on and off in the middle of the night and a few little creepy things, like taps turning on and off. If you don't believe in it, I don't think it can get to you.

"But Cheryl was like, 'I'm not sleeping upstairs'. So we slept downstairs in the cinema room. First World problems.

"For a week, we were sleeping in the cinema room and I was playing PS4 while she was asleep next to me."

He and Cheryl, 34, welcomed son Bear in March after around a year of dating.

They first met on The X Factor in 2008 when Cheryl was a judge and Payne auditioned as a solo contestant, two years before becoming part of the hit boyband One Direction on the programme.