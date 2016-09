A four-year-old girl was among those involved in a two-car crash in Cleveleys on Saturday.

Police and paramedics were called to Victoria Road East, at the junction with Meadow Avenue, at around 3.25pm.

One of drivers suffered a suspected foot injury, a police spokeswoman told The Gazette.

The two cars involved were a blue Mini Cooper and a blue Honda, with the youngster in the Mini, it is understood.

The road was closed until the cars and debris were cleared.