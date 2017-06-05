Getting back on career ladder

The Blackpool FC Community Trust will be running its fourth traineeship course in July.

The traineeship course runs for 16 weeks from Monday, July 17 and aims to change lives for the better.

The course has been made to help those who are aged 16-18 and who are not currently in education, employment or training.

No qualifications are required and the course is free of charge.

The traineeship course also gives the opportunity to progress on to the BTEC Level 2 in Football Studies or Sports Coaching courses.

The trainees will gain 216 hours of work experience and will be working within a professional football club.

The course, which is based at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool, provides crucial work experience which includes working in different departments of a professional football club, assisting in the delivery of sports in schools, assisting in the delivery of Premier League Kicks and Walking Football sessions.

The trainees will be provided with the official Blackpool FC Community Trust replica tracksuit, shorts, t-shirts and waterproof jacket.

The course provides the necessary tools to gain employment through Level 1 Employability Skills and Level 2 in The Principles of Sports Coaching.

On completion of the course, the trainees can progress on to BTEC Level 2 in Football Studies or Sports Coaching with Blackpool FC Community Trust.

Colin King, who runs the programme, said: “There has never been a better time to enrol on the Traineeship course. Trainees will have the opportunity to progress directly on to the BTEC Level 2 Football Studies or Sports Coaching course in September.

“It’s a fantastic chance for 16- 18 year olds to find a way back into education or employment.”

For more information, please visit www.blackpoolfccommunitytrust.co.uk or contact (01253) 348691