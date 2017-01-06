Get your face in the picture for £95,000 cash bid

Residents are being invited to show their support for the regeneration of a Blackpool park.

A new multi purpose games area and playground will be installed at Eastpines Park in Anchorsholme if ambitious plans go ahead.

The new play ground has been designed after extensive consultation with local children, parents and park users.

Facilities will include a disabled friendly play area based around a nautical theme as well as a new all weather sports area

The total cost of the scheme is £95,000 and a series of funding bids will be submitted over the course of 2017 to pay for the schemes.

To launch the funding campaign, a photograph is being taking in Eastpines Park tomorrow at 10.30am.

Coun Paul Galley, chairman of the Friends of Eastpines Park said “If you would like to support these exciting schemes please turn up and be in the photo. We will be using it as part of our funding bid to demonstrate the support the scheme and the more people that turn up of all ages the better our chances of getting the money are.”