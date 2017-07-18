Get set for 10 years of Illumathon

It’s the brightest girls’ night out with a difference, and it’s celebrating 10 years.

This year’s Illumathon, which sees women walk through the night along Blackpool Promenade, taking in the Illuminations in aid of Trinity Hospice, will be a Neon Memory Walk.

Organisers say the fun-filled night is the perfect opportunity to join together to show support for the Bispham-based hospice. Women are invited to accessorise their neon memory walk T-shirt with the loudest colours and get ready to glow.

The women-only event kicks off at 9.30pm on Tower Festival Headland, where there will be live entertainment and music, before the walkers set off at 10.30am. Participants can choose from two fully-marshalled routes of either five or eight miles, both starting and finishing at the Tower Festival Headland, opposite Blackpool Tower.

Linzi Young, head of fundraising, said: “Illumathon has become one of our iconic events and it’s hard to believe this year we reach our 10th anniversary. Some walkers have done every single year – that’s quite an achievement – and we hope to have a bumper turn out this time to make it a really special event.

“The lovely thing about Illumathon is it has always been about memories; about remembering those no longer with us, especially those who have been cared for by Trinity. Many walkers wear badges and T-shirts with the picture and name of those they are thinking of and it can be quite a poignant occasion for some, though there’s always a real feel-good factor.

“Our volunteer marshals will be out in force as usual, and we can guarantee a great atmosphere. Many ladies enter alone and make new friends en route – no one has to feel they are walking on their own. Our neon theme should have everyone glowing and I think it’s going to be a memorable night on the Prom.”

Entries are now open online or women can call the fundraising team for more information.

To celebrate 10 years of Illumathon, Trinity has lowered the entry fee to only £10 per person, but as the entry fee only covers the cost of the event they hope everyone will try and raise sponsorship. Call (01253) 359355 or email kayleigh.russell@trinityhospice.co.uk