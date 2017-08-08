A Blackpool family with first-hand experience of cancer is urging women to bounce into action in the fight against the illness.

Pam Lindsay, from Marton and her family are kicking off the countdown to Pretty Muddy, which takes place at Lawson Showground, Blackpool, on September 23. Pretty Muddy is a women-only, non-competitive 5k obstacle course – with mud, thrills and spills – raising money for Cancer Research UK and its life-saving research.

Mum-of-three Pam has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer, after a routine mammogram earlier this year detected the disease. While the news was a big shock for the whole family, doctors reassured Pam, aged 61, the cancer had been diagnosed early and was treatable.

Pam, who works at Trebaron Garden Centre, had surgery to remove the cancer. Further tests of the lymph nodes which had been removed showed the cancer had not spread. She will now need radiotherapy in Preston later on in the year.

Pam’s daughter, Sarah Addison, 44, has rallied together a 10-strong gang of family members and friends to take part in Pretty Muddy in Blackpool next month. She and her cousin Donna Rainey together with Pam, Carol Pocock, Casey Addison and Makenna Addison recently took part in the traditional 5k Race for Life event on The Promenade.

The women will be welcomed on stage to set their fellow participants off at the 10.30am heat of Pretty Muddy, before joining in themselves.

Sarah lost her grandmother Cynthia Martin, who was 72, to bowel cancer 20 years ago. By the time the cancer was diagnosed, it had spread and treatment was not an option.

The same day Pam was diagnosed with breast cancer, a cousin in London was given the same news. Due to the history of cancer in the family, Sarah and her siblings may now have genetic testing.

Pam said: “I am so incredibly proud all my family are taking part in Pretty Muddy. As a family we all provide great support for one another.

“My cancer was detected due to the mammogram so I would urge all women of the eligible age to make sure they attend their appointment.

“And I would love as many women as possible in Blackpool to sign up for Pretty Muddy. It’s not about competing – it’s about taking part and having fun.”

Mum-of-five Sarah, who works as a team leader at Co-Op in Normoss, said: “This year was of great significance to the family marking 20 years since we lost my nanna.

“But then it was an absolute bolt from the blue when my mum was diagnosed with breast cancer. We just feel incredibly lucky that the cancer was caught early. We are all determined to do all that we can to help beat this devastating disease.

“Our family’s experience means we understand all too clearly why Cancer Research UK’s work is so important.”

Sarah’s cousin, Donna Rainey, 48, has taken part in 10 Race for Life events.