Generous Samantha, 7, proves every penny counts after seeing TV charity appeal

A Blackpool schoolgirl was so touched by a TV charity appeal she turned up at the bank where her mum works desperate to make a £2 donation.

Samantha Ward, 7, was so desperate to help the children she saw in the advert, she went further than just putting her hand in her pocket.

Samantha also raided her toy box, digging out a teddy or two to make her donation truly personal.

Bank staff, including mum Sarah, 34, aren’t sure how to get little Samantha’s prized possessions to their intended destination but are more than willing to help her pocket money on the way.

Sarah said: “I don’t know what appeal it was that Samantha has seen but it’s really touched her.

“She’s just seen one of the charity adverts on the TV.

“She said she wanted to give her £2 to help a child, that’s all we know.

“I don’t think she realised it was talking about setting up a standing order.

“But what can you do? She’s determined her money is going to go to charity and she insisted on coming to the bank to pay it in.

“So I took her down to work with me to get it sorted.”

And when Samantha, a Year Two pupil at Roseacre Primary Academy, visited the RBS branch in Bond Street she didn’t go alone.

“She’s not only brought her £2 down, she’s brought some cuddly toys and a skipping rope too.

“She says she wants it to go to help children who don’t have much.

“It’s so sweet, we’ll have to see how we can make it happen.

“For now I’m going to make a charity donation for her so she knows her £2 really has gone to a good cause.”

Mum-of-two Sarah, from South Shore, isn’t surprised by her daughter’s display of generosity.

She said: “She has always been kind-hearted.

“It’s just such a lovely thing for her to want to do.

“It isn’t a lot of money in the grand scheme but for a little girl it’s lovely.

“She hasn’t wanted to spend it on anything for herself, everyone at the bank was amazed when they heard what a kind thing she wanted

to do.”