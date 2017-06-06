General Election 2017: Wigan, Leigh, Makerfield and Bolton West

Here we will be bringing you all the region’s results from the 2017 General Election which will be taking place on Thursday, June 8.

Here are the candidates for Wigan, Leigh, Makerfield and Bolton West - results will be posted here on the night.

Wigan

Lisa Nandy - Labour

Mark Clayton - Liberal Democrats

William Patterson - Grenn Party

Nathan Ryding - UKIP

Alexander Williams - Conservative

Makerfield

Yvonne Fovargue - Labour

Bob Brierley - Independent

Adam Carney - Conservative

John Skipworth - Liberal Democrats

Leigh

Mark Bradley - UKIP

James Grundy - Conservative

Richard Kilpatrick - Liberal Democrats

Joanne Platt - Labour

Bolton West

Rebecca Forrest - Liberal Democrats

Chris Green - Conservative

Julie Hilling - Labour

Martin Tighe - UKIP