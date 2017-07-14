Gas power station for former ice rink site

A planning application to build a single storey industrial unit on the site of a former ice rink has been approved by Blackpool Council.

The proposal, submitted by Clearstone Energy, will see a gas-powered electricity generator built following the demolition of existing buildings on land on Bristol Avenue in Bispham.

Documents accompanying the application say Clearstone Energy has more than 10 years experience and works ‘ with landowners to develop, build and operate small-scale gas power stations to generate low carbon energy’.

The application site formerly housed the Fylde Coast Ice Arena which closed in May of this year.

Contractors dismantled the rink which opened three years ago on the site of the former TVR car factory.