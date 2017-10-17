Garstang turns orange for third year running

Garstang’s commercial community is aiming for a colourful Halloween spooktacular later this month…

The colour will be distinctly orange as hundreds of pumpkins turned into lanterns are placed strategically on the ancient market cross.

Creativity with pumpkins large and small is only part of the free event, organised by the Independent Garstang Traders, in and around Garstang centre on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 31.

And activities will also include hunting for Halloween pebbles and a spooky video with haunting props in the old Market Hall.

One of the organisers, Lynne Ashton of Iced, in the High Street, said: “This is a really unique event for a town and hopefully it will continue to be a great success.”

“I am head of the small working committee for the event which is now in its third year.

“It started through my love of the creative aspects of Halloween - you might be able to tell by Iced of Garstang’s window displays. These days at Halloween we call ourselves The Witches of Icedwick.

“Alongside the chairman of Garstang Independent Traders Luke Pollard and my sister Jill Cross, David and Jennifer Brewin from Sweets of Garstang, Kate Pollard, Laura from Bakers

Dozen and for this year special guest Andrew Brown we’ve put on this free event.

“This year it has grown even more and we expect close to 500 children to come and trick or treat the participating shops, enter the pumpkin competition, hunt for Halloween pebbles and ‘turn Garstang orange’ by placing pumpkins on the market cross.

We'd welcome donations of carved pumpkins from members of the community or local community groups who can add their pumpkin to the Market Cross display throughout the afternoon, adding their name to it if they wish.

The trick or treat element of the event could also mean fewer issues during the evening of Halloween for older people around Garstang.

Lynne also commented: “Last year we had a lot of elderly local people thanking us for the event as it gave them a peaceful trick or treat night as the children had already been trick or treating during the day.

She added: “Donation buckets will be around the town to raise funds for the Garstang Christmas lights which are costing more and more each year and, as the grants from the council coming down, we are in grave danger of losing our festive lights, so if anyone wishes to donate we'd appreciate it".

October 31

2 till 4pm – Trick or Treat Trail – Starting outside B&S Supplies

2 till 6pm – Spooky Video Show – Market House

2 till 4pm – Hidden Halloween Pebbles

6 till 9pm – Pumpkin Display , Market Cross. Drop off 2-4pm outside B&S Supplies – judging at 4pm – Pumpkin Carving Competition