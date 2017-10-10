Garstang marketing firm scoops UK’s best ‘rural’ award

A Bilsborrow businesswoman, who set up her marketing agency from her family’s working farm has been crowned Britain’s best rurally-based creative business at the Rural Business Awards 2017.

Farm Creative, based at Raby’s Farm in Bilsborrow Lane, won the Openreach sponsored accolade at a glittering ceremony compered by Jules Hudson of BBC Escape to the Country fame.

Managing director Helen Stuart set up the specialist agency in 2013 and now has a team of four working from the dairy farm.

She said: “There’s a fantastic network of rural businesses right across the UK and for our small team to be recognised among the best is a wonderful achievement for us.

“The Rural Business Awards is a well-known and professional programme for celebrating rural business success and we would recommend all rural businesses giving the awards a go, because you never know, you might win!”

The annual awards evening was held at held at Denbies Wine Estate in Surrey, where the team had the opportunity to meet and chat with Openreach representatives, the Creative category sponsor, and fellow rural business people.

Farm Creative specialises in working with other rural businesses, whether they’re already established or just starting up.

From developing a new brand to refreshing outdated websites and creating trade brochures, Farm Creative has experts in each marketing field.

Judges felt Farm Creative was a good business offering a solid proposition.

Helen added the team were excited to build on their national award success.

She said: “Competing amongst the UK’s top rural businesses, in itself, is a great achievement for us; so to actually win and have our work recognised on a national level is brilliant.”

It was a great night for Lancashire rural businesses with other prize-winners including The Rookery at Roughlee which was highly commended for Best Rural Tourism Business, and Field Nurse from Clitheroe which was highly commended in the Social Enterprise category.