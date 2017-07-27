Gardening: 5 of the best garden hot tubs and jacuzzis

We look at 5 of the best garden jacuzzis

Monaco 8 Person Lay-Z-Spa Hot Tub, £499.99, www.argos.co.uk

Relax and unwind with the Bestway Monaco 8 Person Lay-Z Spa. The simple, sleek blue finish will look great in your home, either indoors or outdoors. The hot tub’s strong and sturdy, easy to assemble, inflatable design is supported by reinforced outer walls to accommodate up to 8 people.

Bestway Lay-z Spa Miami 4 Person Hot Tub, £347, www.diy.com

This Lay-Z-Spa Miami Hot tub is the perfect way to indulge in some luxury in the comfort of your own garden.

J-415, Price on asking, www.jacuzzi.co.uk

J-415 has 3 seats including a lounge: it’s very easy to get in and out of this model jam-packed full of features regardless of its compact size; it’s just perfect for any type of utilisation and for users of all ages. The original design that distinguishes J-415 is without the raised backrest that is typical of the collection. This makes entering the spa easier and facilitates installation in smaller spaces. The Water Colour™ waterfall provides additional excitement to the hydromassage experience provided by 21 adjustable PowerPro® jets. It is fitted with the ProClarity™ filtering system and provided with ClearRay™ technology and the SmartSeal™ coating that prevents heat dispersion and, consequently, reduces consumptions.

Canadian Spa Company Fraser Synthetic Coffee Gazebo - 10ft (Includes Free Delivery and Installation), £3,999.00, www.homebase.co.uk

This Canadian Spa synthetic gazebo (pictured above), can create a safe, warm environment so that you can enjoy your spa all year round with a great degree of privacy. Complete your hot tub purchase by turning your home and garden spa into a home resort. This bar kit gazebo allows guests who are not in the hot tub to sit at the bar and enjoy a drink in the sun. Enjoy your hot tub in style with this amazing piece of kit!

Intex Purespa 6 person Bubble Round Hot Tub Spa, £712.49, www.tesco.com

Feel reinvigorated with the PureSpa™ Bubble Therapy round 6-person spa. The perfect way to relax after a long day, this inflatable hot tub surrounds you with thousands of therapeutic bubbles at the touch of a button. Simply activate the heated bubble jets using the control panel and feel the immediate, rejuvenating effect of bubble massage. The Bubble Therapy spa features an adjustable heating system so you can find the perfect temperature for you.