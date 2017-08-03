Fylde villages going for gold again!

North West in Bloom judges have been running the rule over Fylde’s towns and villages – with hopes high of more prize glory.

Last year, the borough won 19 honours in the annual regional awards and volunteers have been working hard for months in bidding to build on those achievements.

David Bielawski, Russ Baguley, Lisa Foden, Fiona Boismaison and Ian Roberts

Ashton Gardens and the newly-revamped Peace and Happiness Garden were among the highlights checked out in St Annes, which last year won gold in the large coastal resort category.

Lytham, Wrea Green, Freckleton, Kirkham and Elswick also won gold in their categories last year, while Ansdell was a silver gilt winner.

Warton and Treales are also bidding for North West success this year, while Elswick was yesterday being judged for the prestigious national RHS Champion of Champions award after being a Britain In Bloom winner last year.

Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee chairman Coun Cheryl Little said on the announcement of last year’s awards: “The success of so many places in Fylde in North West In Bloom is all thanks to the hard work of our passionate volunteers and council officers.”

This year’s winners will be announced in October.