Fylde told to relish clash with top dogs Coventry

Fylde RFC coach Warren Spragg says the players should be ‘excited’ rather than daunted by the huge challenge facing them on Saturday with the visit of league leaders Coventry.

On paper it should be a breeze for Coventry, who lead the National League One standings with a 100 per cent record thanks to six wins on the trot against Hull Ionians, Birmingham-Moseley, Old Albanian, Blackheath, Esher and Bishop’s Stortford.

By contrast Fylde are in deep trouble at the bottom of the table with just one win so far.

But Spragg said: “As a coach I am really excited about the challenge of facing the best and it should be the same with the players who want to test themselves against the best.

“We had a really good training session this week and it was electric and the best session that we have had so far.

“Coventry should be where they are in the table with the budget that they have got and they have the right mix of experienced and young players.”

Centre Chris Briers is unavailable, so Connor Wilkinson will partner George Brookes in the middle of the field.

Matt Garrod is another player unavailable, so Olli Parkinson will continue his partnership in the second row with Nick Ashcroft.

Fylde are giving trials to back row forward Billy Roberts, who will be the Fylde Hawks team this weekend. He hails from Cornwall and had a spell with Plymouth Albion.

Spragg said: “He’s a player in the mould of Dave Fairbrother and we are looking at him in training.

“The signs have been good, but we’ve not made any decision on whether he is the type of player who can add to the squad.”

Fylde: Carleton; Hadfield, Wilkinson, Brookes, Grimes; Smith, Dolly, Pope, Burtonwood, Lewis, Ashcroft, Parkinson, Vernon, McCarthy, Fairbrother. Replacements: Irving, Gregory, Corrie, Harrison, Carlton.