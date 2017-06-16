Fylde teaching union chiefs says voters listened

Fylde teaching union chiefs believe their campaign over school cuts helped influence voters at the General Election.

Members of the Fylde NUT (National Union of Teachers) campaigned for increased school funding.

Ken Cridland, president of Fylde NUT, said in Fylde, the swing towards Labour was 14.6 per cent, one of the biggest in the country.

He said, “We believe that the bigger impact on the election here in the Fylde compared to nationally is down to the effectiveness of our campaign.

“Our vice-president, Joanne Gould who teaches at Carr Hill High School had the idea of a personal approach with an advert and leaflet to parents, which also gave details of the cuts in real terms that are hitting local schools.”

Mark Menzies retained the seat for the Conservatives.