Fylde set for £600k power cable upgrade

Almost 3,000 residents and businesses in Fylde are set to benefit from a major £600,000 investment in the local power network.

Engineers from power operator, Electricity North West, will be replacing 70-year-old cables with 3.5km of new underground power cable to help keep the lights on for years to come.

The four-month project will start tomorrow and it will see the new cables installed between Warton, Freckleton and Kirkham, prompting warnings of possible disruption to traffic.

Phil Briggs, operations manager for Electricity North West, said: “We’re proud to be powering local communities across the North West, which is why we’re delighted to be investing in this project on the Fylde Coast.

“This essential investment will benefit local residents and businesses for years to come who will be able to enjoy a reliable supply of power which we all take for granted every day.

“The North West’s power network is one of the most reliable in the country and we are committed to investing in projects like this ensure we continue to deliver an excellent, safe and affordable service to all our customers across the region.”

The firm said its engineers will keep any disruption to a minimum and warned there may be temporary traffic lights in place to allow the work to be carried out safely during parts of the project.

Customers are advised to call Electricity North West if the have any questions on the 24-hour free number 105.

Alternatively, dial 0800 195 4141 or follow @ElectricityNW on Twitter.