Fylde rugby team suffer heavy loss

Full-time: Macclesfield 44 Fylde 22

Fylde RFC suffered an embarrassing defeat as they went down to North West rivals Macclesfield in National League One.

They made a dreadful start and it did not get any better,

They quickly found themselves going 21-3 down at Priory Park in the face of an early onslaught by the home side, who crossed for three rapid-fire touchdowns.

Fylde did stage something of a comeback as centre Scott Armstrong crossed for his first try since joining the club.

Scott Rawlings added a conversion to a previous penalty to reduce the arrears to 21-10,

In the approach to half-time, matters deteriorated as Fylde conceded two penalties in rapid succession as Macclesfield extended their already healthy lead to 27-10.

They were also reduced to 14 men when second row forward Nick Gray was yellow-carded.

Macclesfield registered two more tries at the start of the second half, and there was another sin-binning for a Fylde forward, back rower Dave Fairbrother.

There was a late flourish for Fylde when Jordan Dorrington and Anthony Bingham scored a try apiece as Fylde cut the deficit to 44-22, but it was too late to make any difference.