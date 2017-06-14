Fylde pair to exit the Woodlands

Fylde RFC duo Anthony Bingham and Matt Lamprey are leaving the Woodlands club.

Winger Bingham is likely to join Sale FC, though it is not yet clear where back row forward Lamprey will go next.

Formerly of Sedgley Park, Lamprey feels a move is necessary because he wants regular first team rugby.

Bingham has been a regular at Fylde for the past two seasons.

He figured in Lancashire’s recent victory in the County Championship final at Twickenham against Cornwall, scoring an excellent try which helped turn the match in favour of the Red Rose.

Fylde head coach Warren Spragg, who has been busy recruiting for the club in readiness for next season, said of Bingham: “He is leaving us.

“He is 33 and he lives and works in Manchester where he runs his own business.

“He is not able to get to training as often as we or he would like and it makes sense for him to move e to a club that is nearer to his home.”

Spragg said: “With Bingham going, it gives a chance for players like Tom Carleton and James Bailey, who can show themselves ready to make the step-up.”

Bingham, nicknamed ‘Bingo’ works as a professional personal trainer and the founder of a firm called Jimbag, the Manchester-based sports and lifestyle bag company

Sale already have a number of former Fylde players on their books, Gareth and Scott Rawlings, Chris Johnson, Danny Birchall and Simon Griffiths.

Since coming to Fylde, number eight forward Lamprey had been unable to nail down a regular first team spot at the Woodlands, due in no small measure to the from of Dave Fairbrother.

Bimgham recently competed in the Hong Kong seven-a-side tournament when he was a member of the Jamaican national team,

Of Lamprey’s decision to seek pastures new, Spragg said: “Matt has said that he wants regular first team rugby, but I can’t offer him that as Dave Fairbrother is the Fylde number one in that position.

“It is better for him if he can get what he wants in terms of first team rugby.”

Spragg added that he expected Fairtbrother to be more readily available for selection in the coming season, which kicks off in September.