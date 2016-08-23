Fylde libraries to stage fun reading for children

Fylde coast families are being urged to take part in a reading scheme to help their young ones get a taste for literature.

Libraries and museums across the county will host free events for children aged four to 11 and their families.

The event is called Reading Journey where youngsters visit their local library and complete eight tasks over the summer, including reading books of their choice.

And on Saturday, children will be able to have their photograph taken with one of the colourful cut-out characters that have featured in it.

Families will also get a free family visit to a Lancashire County Council museum for one child and two adults will be awarded to every child that takes part in the Journey.

Cleveleys Library will be featuring the Singing Mermaid from 9.30am to 1pm while Garstang Library will be looking at the Lancashire Cheese Unicorn at the same time.

The Reading Journey runs until Saturday, September 24 this year and is organised by Lancashire County Council.

After completing four tasks, children will be rewarded with a pencil and after completing all eight tasks they will receive a certificate and a pin badge.

Any books can be read, including factual, fiction, poetry, and books of jokes or picture books.

County CounMarcus Johnstone, cabinet member for environment, planning and cultural services, said: “The event is a fun way to keep children interested in the Reading Journey.

“It gives them an incentive to carry on, and rewards their participation so far.

“The important angle to this though is that it encourages children to keep reading and learning throughout their summer holidays.”

For more visit http://bit.ly/lancashirerj or phone 0300 123 6703.