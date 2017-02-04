Fylde drawing at the interval with Coventry

Half-time: Fylde 12 Coventry 12 National League One

Honours were even at the interval in this National League One clash at the Woodlands.

Fylde made the early running and went ahead with a try by flanker Jack Turley.

Coventry's response came via tries from Tom Wheatcroft and Josh Peters, one of which was converted by William Maisey.

Peters was sin-binned a minute or so later following a punch-up in midfield and Fylde took advantage of playing against 14 men.

Matt Rogerson claimed a tr for the home side and Greg Smith's conversion levelled it up on 38 minutes.