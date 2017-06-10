Fylde continue summer signings plan

Fylde rugby club have made their sixth signing of a busy close season with the capture of Cumbrian forward Harlan Corrie, who has joined from Penrith,

The 21-year-old has been signed for his potential after coming through the ranks in Penrith's youth development system,

At the club he progressed all the way from the under-12 side to first team regular.

The 6ft 4in back five forward has made some 60 appearances for Penrith in North One (East) as well as representing Cumbria under-20s and their senior squad in the County Championship.

Corrie said: "I am very excited to be joining Fylde.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to join a great club looking to push towards the top of National One.

"I am looking forward to the challenge of stepping up to this level of rugby and making a name for myself at this club."

"I'm sorry to be leaving Penrith, a club I have been with since a kid.

"I owe a lot to the coaches and players there."

Fylde head coach Warren Spragg said: "We are really pleased to add another big Cumbrian (following Mark Irving) to the squad.

"Harlan is highly regarded as a player with a lot of potential and has performed well for Penrith over the past few seasons.

"He had the opportunity to step up within Cumbria but wants to test himself at the highest level possible.

"He is aware that there will be lots of competition for places within the squad and knows what he needs to do to challenge for a shirt.

"I'm sure he will surprise a few people during pre-season and be pushing hard for a place."

Corrie joins other new arrivals at the Woodlands Tom Grimes, Olli Parkinson, Adam McCarthy, Jack Harrison and Irving.