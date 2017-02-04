Fylde comeback nets magnificent win

Final score: Fylde 33 Coventry 24

Fylde eased their relegation worries with this superb win in National League One.

They traiiled 24-12 with 13 minutes to go, but then Fylde blitzed their rivals with three tries in five minutes to clinch an outstanding win.

The scores were level at half-time with tries for Fylde by Jack Turley and Matt Rogerson - Greg Smith landed one conversion.

Coventry's tries came from Tom Wheatcroft and Josh Peters. William Maisey kicked a conversion.

The visitors scored two quick tries at the start of the second half through Maisey and Heath Stevens, one of which was goaled by Maisey.

Then Fylde hit back in emphatic style.

Connor Wilkinson raced in for a brace of tries and skipper Chris Briers added another. Smith landed three conversions.