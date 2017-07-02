Fylde coast pensioners in anti-social behaviour 'hell'

Pensioners say their lives are being made a misery after noisy tenants moved in to their previously quiet estate.

The group who live at Cavendish Mansions in Cleveleys say they been abused and intimidated by the new residents after complaining about their swearing and late night noise.

Pearl Jones, 75, said the 30 or so older tenants were at their wits end.

She said: “They moved in about two months ago and have made our lives hell.

“I have been here 17 years and in the past the people here have tried really hard to make it a nice place to live.

“We are all elderly have most of us have health problems. We have been told that some of the new tenants may have certain issues and they do have to live somewhere, but it is not right to put them with pensioners.

“One lady who can’t get about easily was with her grandchildren when one of the new people started swearing and using foul language deliberately in front of the children.

“Quite a few of us have been kept awake by loud music late at night. We don’t feel safe in our own homes.

“When people complain they are very intimidating. The police have been round several times and we have asked our MP for help.”

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard said: “I am aware of this case and share the resident’s concerns.

“It is important that people are housed appropriate whatever their needs and that social housing providers take those needs and the needs of existing residents in to account before they make decisions.”

A spokesman for Regenda Homes said: “We are currently investigating two cases of anti-social behaviour at Cavendish Mansions, in line with our ASB policy. We want all of our residents to be able to enjoy living in their homes and we take any complaints very seriously. Once we have completed our investigation, we will take appropriate action.”