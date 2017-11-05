Fylde coast crews called to four fires in one night

Firefighters attended multiple blazes across the Fylde coast last night as residents enjoyed Bonfire Night festivities.

Crews from South Shore station were called to Waterloo Road at around 7pm after a stray firework went into a hedge and set it alight. They were also called to the beach at Squire's Gate to reports of a fire, which was discovered to be a planned Bonfire Night event held by a local boating club.

At the same time, Bispham firefighters attended a car fire on Rossall Lane, Fleetwood. They used a hosereel jet to extinguish the blaze. Nobody was injured.

Crews from Wesham fire station were called to a suspected arson attack at around 2am this morning. A car just off Bryning Fern Lane, Kirkham, was believed to have been deliberately set alight. The fire was extinguished and police were notified.