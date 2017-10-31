Fylde Coast Academy Trust plan gets go ahead from council

Proposals for a new school in Blackpool have now formally been granted planning permission.

The council’s planning committee has approved the application by the Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT) to build classrooms on the site of the former Arnold School on Lytham Road in South Shore.

Their decision has now been formally ratified with a number of conditions which include that a construction and demolition management plan must be submitted to the council before any development takes place.

The new school, which will be called the Armfield Academy, is set to open by September next year.

It will build up its capacity over several years, eventually accommodating 1,260 pupils aged between two and 16.

The scheme involves the demolition and redevelopment of some buildings, while some parts including the sports hall and design and technology block will be retained.

A report by planners says: “The need for a new high school has been identified in south Blackpool to meet both an existing and future demand as the population grows as a result of a number of housing developments, and the application site represents a readily adaptable opportunity.”