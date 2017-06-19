Fylde and Wyre patients urged to use internet

People visiting their doctors in Fylde and Wyre this week will be given demonstrations of how to book appointments and order prescriptions over the internet.

Volunteers will be on hand to help patients get to grips with Patient Access, a website allowing them to use their computer, mobile phone, or tablet, to access GP services.

It also provides an opportunity for patients to check their health records and make sure the information is correct

Kevin Toole, engagement member at the Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “It is important that more and more people start to use Patient Access as it will really help free up those busy phone lines at our local GP practices.

Go to patient.emisaccess.co.uk for more. Patients may have to visit their GP to register for the service fully.