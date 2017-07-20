Funding for mental health advice hub

A grant of £25,000 is being used to create a hub to help people suffering mental health issues.

Blackpool Council has provided the funding for 12 months as part of its support of wellbeing charity Lancashire Mind.

The money will be used to create a Time to Change Hub which will involve organisations, workplaces and schools who can network and work together to deliver initiatives that will help end mental health discrimination in their communities.

Coun Amy Cross, cabinet member responsible for public health, said: “Time to Change is an important, growing campaign that can improve people’s understanding and behaviour towards mental health.

“Making a commitment to change how we think and act in the workplace, community and schools can make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of our town’s population.”

Jenny Reddell, community development for Lancashire Mind, said: “We are thrilled to have received funding for this vital initiative.

“The introduction of Time to Change Champions and the Employer Pledge, which has already been signed by 450 employers nationally, will have a positive impact on the way that mental health is perceived.”

The first priority of the hub is to recruit more Time to Change Champions.

An information session is being held at the Solaris Centre, South Promenade, Blackpool, on July 25 from 2pm until 4pm.