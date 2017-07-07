Funding dished out in Bispham

A number of projects in Bispham are set to benefit from an injection of grassroots funding.

The area’s councillors Don Clapham and Colin Maycock have set aside funding from their ward budget in order to help three community schemes.

Donations include £2,500 as funding to the council’s parks department for the purchase and installation of replacement fencing at Cavendish Road Park to help prevent anti-social behaviour.

Another £1,700 has been handed over to Blackpool Sea Cadets.

This cash will go towards berthing fees for two training boats at Fleetwood Marina and 20 camping beds which can be used for weekend camps.

Meanwhile another £454 will fund the purchase and installation of a new large capacity litter bin at Fiveways Garage, through the council’s street cleansing department.