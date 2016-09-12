Fun on the park

Trustees of Garstang’s Kepple Lane Park are promising another action-packed family fun day for a third successive year.

This year’s event looks set to be bigger and better with the return of a “horde” of Vikings and also for the first time live music.

All the fun kicks off at the park this Sunday September 18 at 11am.

Trustee Gordon Harter said they hoped to attract a big crowd of visitors to the enjoy the park and all the attractions.

He added: “The donkeys enjoyed it so much last year they have agreed to come back again!

“Tell your friends and family, come along and have some fun, it will be a great day out and believe it or not we have ordered our Summer for Sunday!”

On the day there will be a fun fair, community stalls, raffles, barbecue and much, much more.

The day will also be another celebration of the park’s development after the trustees earlier this summer were rewarded with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

The award was in recognition of the park’s transformation from a former refuse site into a first-class multi-purpose leisure and cultural base for both local families and visitors to the market town.

